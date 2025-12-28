403
Man gets shot dead after firing on police amid child custody in US
(MENAFN) A man was shot and killed on Friday after firing at police officers during a child custody exchange in North Carolina, according to reports.
Authorities responding to the custody exchange were met with gunfire from the individual involved, prompting a shootout, as stated by reports. Two officers sustained injuries in the exchange, while the suspect was fatally shot. The confrontation reportedly occurred inside a store.
Officials indicated that further details about the investigation would be released on Saturday, noting that the identities of both the deceased suspect and the wounded officers have not yet been disclosed.
