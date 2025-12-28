403
Three New Airlines to Commence Operations in India
(MENAFN) India has granted approval to three new carriers to commence operations, weeks after mass flight cancellations stranded thousands of travelers at airports nationwide.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced Tuesday via social media that the new airlines will foster increased competition within the domestic aviation sector.
"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies – Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress," Naidu said in the post.
"While Shankh Air has already got the NOC [no objection certificate] from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week," he said.
The approvals follow widespread travel disruptions earlier this month that left thousands of passengers stranded at India's airports after the nation's largest carrier, IndiGo, struggled to comply with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations that took effect November 1.
Addressing parliament at the time, Naidu attributed the IndiGo disruption to "internal lapses" at the airline, primarily stemming from crew-rostering failures and inadequate planning. "We are not taking this situation lightly. We will take strict action… We will set an example for every airline," he stated.
India's civil aviation regulator has issued warnings of severe enforcement action against the airline. IndiGo commands a 60% domestic market share and operates over 2,000 daily flights.
The disruptions triggered dramatic airfare increases throughout India.
Air travel demand surges in December across India during wedding season and as school holidays commence.
Data published in June by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that of the 174.1 million air passengers in India during 2024, more than 136.1 million traveled domestically. Domestic traffic's market share has climbed from approximately 72.9% ten years ago to nearly 78.2%, demonstrating significant network expansion, the IATA confirmed.
