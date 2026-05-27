Reopen Schools And Universities For Girls, Allow Women To Work: Former Afghan President

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, May 27 (IANS) Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday reiterated his call for reopening of schools and universities to girls and allowing women to work in the country.

While extending wishes to people on Eid, he described Afghanistan as the shared home of all its people and said that all the citizens should feel a sense of ownership in their homeland.

"Afghanistan is the shared home of all the people of this ancient land. Our country needs prosperity and progress. But we can achieve progress and a prosperous life only when we become a united and educated nation, all our compatriots feel a sense of ownership in their homeland, and we have a strong human resource equipped with knowledge, technology, and expertise among our youth," Karzai stated.

"To reach this goal, once again I express the hope that the doors of schools and universities be opened before our girls as soon as possible, and opportunities for participation in work and affairs be provided to women and trained cadres," he added.

In another part of his message, Karzai expressed sympathy with families affected by recent floods in Afghanistan. He also paid tribute to those killed in Pakistan's recent attacks on Afghanistan.

"It is worth noting that due to the floods resulting from recent rains in various provinces of the country, a number of our dear compatriots have suffered human and material losses. While offering prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives and expressing sympathy with the affected, and with appreciation to charitable compatriots and relief agencies, I hope that their assistance to the victims of these floods and also to the compatriots who have recently returned to the country and are in dire need will continue," Karzai posted on X.

"In the same vein, I commemorate the memory of the martyrs of the aerial and artillery attacks by Pakistan during the Eid days and express my condolences to their bereaved families," he added.

Karzai's call for reopening schools for girls comes as the new academic year in Afghanistan schools began without girls returning to classrooms above sixth class for the fifth consecutive year.

Taliban has barred girls from studying above sixth class in schools. Furthermore, authorities have barred girls from studying in universities, institutes and many other learning spaces. Afghan women also face employment restrictions in many sectors.

The UN agencies have repeatedly urged Taliban to allow girls to study in schools and universities and women to work in Afghanistan.