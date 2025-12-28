403
Guinea Enforces Travel Bans During Presidential Election
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Guinea temporarily sealed its borders and restricted vehicle movement nationwide as part of heightened security measures during its first presidential election since the 2021 coup.
A decree issued Saturday by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization outlined steps to safeguard voters, candidates, election staff, and materials throughout polling day in the West African nation.
All land and sea borders will remain shut for 24 hours until midnight after voting concludes, while the country’s airspace is closed from 5 am (0500GMT) until 8 pm local time.
Between 6 am and 6 pm, unauthorized gatherings near polling centers, the possession of weapons — including legally registered firearms — and any activities deemed disruptive to public order are prohibited.
Vehicle traffic across the country, including cars and motorcycles, is banned during those hours. Exceptions apply to security forces, election officials, the national observation body ONASUR, ambulances, and other emergency services. Special permits may be granted in cases of necessity.
These restrictions coincide with more than 6.7 million registered voters heading to the polls to select among nine candidates, including transitional President Gen. Mamady Doumbouya, in Guinea’s first election since the military takeover of 2021.
Local authorities and security forces have been tasked with enforcing the regulations, with violations subject to legal consequences.
