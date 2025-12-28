403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ceasefire Brings Stability to Cambodia, Thailand Border
(MENAFN) For the second day in a row, calm was reported along the Cambodia-Thailand frontier on Sunday following the ceasefire agreement reached between the two nations, according to Cambodian defense officials.
At a press briefing, Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata stated that conditions on the frontline have remained steady since noon on Saturday, when the truce came into effect, a news agency reported.
The Thai military likewise confirmed that hostilities had subsided, though some troop movements were still observed in certain areas, according to a Thai outlet.
The two Southeast Asian neighbors signed the ceasefire on Saturday, ending nearly 20 days of fighting that claimed dozens of lives and forced close to 1 million civilians from their homes along the contested border.
As part of the agreement, both sides pledged to immediately halt all forms of combat, avoid unprovoked fire, and refrain from advancing troops or maneuvering toward each other’s positions. They also committed to keeping current troop levels without reinforcements to prevent further escalation.
Thailand additionally agreed to release all 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held since July, once the ceasefire has been observed for 72 consecutive hours.
Diplomats from both countries are scheduled to meet on Monday during a tripartite dialogue hosted by China in Yunnan province.
Since clashes reignited on Dec. 8—just a day after a border skirmish injured two Thai soldiers—around 99 people have been killed.
At a press briefing, Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata stated that conditions on the frontline have remained steady since noon on Saturday, when the truce came into effect, a news agency reported.
The Thai military likewise confirmed that hostilities had subsided, though some troop movements were still observed in certain areas, according to a Thai outlet.
The two Southeast Asian neighbors signed the ceasefire on Saturday, ending nearly 20 days of fighting that claimed dozens of lives and forced close to 1 million civilians from their homes along the contested border.
As part of the agreement, both sides pledged to immediately halt all forms of combat, avoid unprovoked fire, and refrain from advancing troops or maneuvering toward each other’s positions. They also committed to keeping current troop levels without reinforcements to prevent further escalation.
Thailand additionally agreed to release all 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held since July, once the ceasefire has been observed for 72 consecutive hours.
Diplomats from both countries are scheduled to meet on Monday during a tripartite dialogue hosted by China in Yunnan province.
Since clashes reignited on Dec. 8—just a day after a border skirmish injured two Thai soldiers—around 99 people have been killed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment