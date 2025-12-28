403
After Honduras Turns Back To The U.S., China Raises The Stakes In Nicaragua
China's embassy has opened a consular services office in Managua to process visas and document requests, with online services too.
Nicaragua's investment adviser, Laureano Ortega, said it will speed procedures for Nicaraguans traveling to China and help firms authenticate paperwork for deals.
Ambassador Qu Yuhui said it should reduce the need to travel to third countries for China formalities.
The launch came as both sides marked four years since diplomatic relations were restored.
Honduras is moving the other way. Electoral authorities declared Nasry Asfura the winner of a disputed late-December election.
He ran on closer cooperation with Washington on migration and security, was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and floated restoring ties with Taiwan.
After Honduras Turns Back To The U.S., China Raises The Stakes In Nicaragua
Beijing replied that relations must rest on the“one China” principle.
Nicaragua is not Beijing's only Central American partner. Panama, Costa Rica, and El Salvador also recognize China.
But Managua is pushing the relationship into rules. A China–Nicaragua free trade agreement took effect on January 1, 2024, covering goods and services.
More than 94% of tariff lines on both sides are scheduled to reach zero by the end of the transition period.
Nicaragua has also tied projects to Chinese firms and credit. It signed a Bluefields deepwater port agreement linked to China CAMC Engineering and a Chinese credit deal for Phase II of the Coastal Highway to be built by China State Construction Engineering.
It also revived the interoceanic canal proposal: 445 kilometers from Bluefields to Corinto, 290–540 meters wide and 27 meters deep. Financing, environmental, and social barriers still block it.
The story behind the story is leverage, and risk. Nicaragua is promoting Belt-and-Road-branded special economic zones with broad tax exemptions while sending about 40% of exports to the United States.
State-linked posts on X, Facebook, and Instagram present China as a practical partner, not an abstract power.
China is building“stickier” influence in Nicaragua through routine services.
Honduras's president-elect is leaning toward Washington and teasing Taiwan, challenging Beijing.
Nicaragua is taking Chinese trade and financing while still reliant on U.S. buyers.
