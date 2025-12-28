Meghalaya Police, BSF Reject Claims Of Hadi Murder Suspects Entering India

Senior officials from the Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have firmly dismissed recent claims circulating in parts of the Bangladeshi media that two primary suspects in the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi had entered Indian territory through the border with Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Police described these narratives as“false and fabricated,” warning they could disturb peace and tranquillity in the sensitive border region, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The allegations emerged amid intense scrutiny over the killing of Hadi, a prominent Bangladeshi activist who was shot dead in Dhaka earlier this month. Bangladesh authorities had earlier claimed that the suspects, identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, fled the country and crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area in Mymensingh district with the help of local contacts, according to a Daily Star report.

However, officials in Meghalaya have categorically denied those claims, stating there is no verified evidence to support allegations that the accused have entered or are residing in the northeastern Indian state. The BSF and state police underscored that actions against cross-border crime are undertaken only on the basis of official, verified intelligence and not on speculative media reports.

Authorities also pointed out that the dissemination of unverified information could strain diplomatic relations and create unnecessary alarm among local communities that regularly deal with cross-border movement and security issues. While Meghalaya remains vigilant due to its porous border with Bangladesh, officials emphasized that any cooperation with Bangladeshi agencies would be handled through formal channels and verified intelligence.

The denial comes as Bangladesh continues to seek details and coordination with Indian law enforcement regarding suspects linked to Hadi's killing, a case that has already prompted diplomatic communication and cross-border cooperation efforts.