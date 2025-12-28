Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups: Huma Qureshi Looks Stunning As Elizabeth In Yash's NEXT

The first look at Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in the highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been officially released. The film, starring Rocking Star Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set for a broad theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with numerous regional festivals. Qureshi's involvement in the initiative has sparked widespread attention in the sector.

Qureshi's figure is depicted in a graveyard environment with worn tombstones and stone angels, and the visual approach is remarkable. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black costume beside a vintage automobile, her appearance is characterised as both exquisite and ominous, indicating a multifaceted position in the film's gothic setting.

Huma Qureshi's film and television career has included a varied spectrum of performances, and she is known for taking on challenging and unorthodox parts. Her role in Toxic is viewed as a continuation of her professional path, pushing limits and confounding genre expectations.

Director Geetu Mohandas commented on the casting issue

Saying, "Casting for this character was likely the toughest. The role required a performer of high octane calibre and obvious presence. I could tell Huma had something special the instant she stepped into my frame. She exuded effortless sophistication and passion, which instantly brought the role of Elizabeth to life for me. Huma is an actress who questions, explores, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a character, and this discussion has become an important part of our creative journey. She has long been regarded as a powerhouse of talent, but her performance will mark the debut of an irrefutable, powerful new presence on screen."

Yash and Geetu Mohandas co-wrote the film, which is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The project marks Yash's return to the big screen four years after his breakthrough in KGF: Chapter 2.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was shot concurrently in Kannada and English, with dubs planned for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. This bilingual strategy is designed to increase its appeal on a worldwide basis.

Behind the scenes, the film has an outstanding technical team that includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. JJ Perry, alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee, choreographed the action sequences.

The film's theatrical release is planned to coincide with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa, with the goal of attracting a large audience during a holiday season. As more information about the film's cast and production becomes available, anticipation grows.