Pakistani Kabaddi Star Banned After Wearing Indian Jersey At Bahrain Event, Federation Calls Emergency Meeting

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has imposed an indefinite ban on international player Ubaidullah Rajput after he was seen wearing an Indian jersey and representing an India‐linked team during a private tournament in Bahrain earlier this month.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the federation on Saturday, according to reports. Officials stated that Rajput travelled overseas without obtaining the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the PKF or relevant authorities.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar confirmed that Ubaidullah Rajput not only participated without clearance but also played for a team linked to India, wore its jersey, and even wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders after a match victory. Sarwar added that Rajput has the right to challenge the disciplinary action before a committee.

The controversy erupted after videos and photographs of Ubaidullah Rajput in the Indian jersey and waving the flag during the GCC Cup circulated widely on social media. The images triggered criticism and prompted the federation to act swiftly. Sarwar revealed that other players who took part in the same tournament without NOCs were also banned and fined.

“He has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and that he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules,” Sarwar said.

Ubaidullah Rajput later issued an apology, explaining that he was invited to participate in the Bahrain event and was selected for a private team. He insisted that he did not know the team would be identified as Indian until later.

“But I didn't know until later that they had named the side an Indian team, and I told the organisers not to use the names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistani players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” Rajput said.

He further clarified that he felt misrepresented as playing for India, something he said he could never consider given the political conflict.“I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team, which I can't think of doing after the conflict,” he added.