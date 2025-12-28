Mahesh Babu Reveals His Old Stress Relief Trick To Beat Tension Effortlessly

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu reveals his old trick for beating tension and stress. Learn the simple method he used to stay calm and manage pressure during intense movie releases, keeping his mind relaxed.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is very careful with his movies, ensuring no mistakes. He does one film a year, aiming to entertain his fans. That's why he hasn't had any flops lately and has been on a winning streak since 'Srimanthudu'.

Though careful now, Mahesh Babu used to be very tense about movie releases until they were declared a hit. He struggled for a long time with a pattern of a blockbuster hit being followed by a major flop, which was very frustrating for him.

Before a movie release, Mahesh Babu would visit his mom. A coffee made by her would make his tension vanish. He revealed this on the 'Unstoppable' show. "A coffee from mom's hands would chase away any tension," he shared.

Balakrishna asked if he was mischievous and got spanked by his mom. Mahesh replied, "No, but my grandma was very strict. I grew up with her. She was as loving as she was strict." Balakrishna then joked, "So you're a grandma's boy!"

Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy with the movie 'Varanasi'. Directed by Rajamouli, this pan-world film has an estimated budget of around Rs 1500 crore. Priyanka Chopra is the heroine, and the movie is set for a summer 2027 release.