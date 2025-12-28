Iran Facing 'All-Out War,' Stronger Than June Conflict, Says President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday highlighted the multifaceted pressures facing the Islamic Republic, describing the country as being in an“all-out” struggle with the United States, Europe, and Israel. He compared the current situation to the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, saying the present crisis is far more complex and difficult.

Pezeshkian explained that during the Iran-Iraq conflict, the dynamics were clear, with missile attacks and identifiable targets, whereas today, Iran faces a broad range of political, economic, security, military, and media pressures from multiple fronts.

Analysts note that Iran's international isolation has intensified due to sanctions, regional rivalries, and diplomatic tensions. The country now faces economic hardships, cultural restrictions, and political scrutiny, affecting daily life and governance.

Previous statements by Iran's Supreme Leader emphasized that Western opposition is driven not solely by the nuclear issue but by Iran's vision for a national and international Islamic order, underscoring the ideological dimension of the current tensions.

Pezeshkian also pointed to domestic challenges, including rising societal expectations and shortages of fuel and energy. He noted that Iran currently faces a deficit of 30,000 megawatts and has implemented policies to reduce consumption and control energy costs.

Despite these pressures, Pezeshkian said Iran's relations with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, are improving, and international engagement continues to expand, reflecting the country's strategic balancing efforts.

The president's remarks highlight the complexity of Iran's current situation, as it navigates internal challenges while responding to mounting international pressures.

Observers suggest that managing these intertwined economic, political, and security challenges will be critical for Iran's stability and regional influence in the coming years.

