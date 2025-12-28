Lusail Boulevard's December 31 Event Open To Families Only Parking And Shuttle Areas Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Organizers of the Lusail Boulevard fireworks show clarified that the event taking place on Wednesday, December 31, will be open to families only.

Lusail City has also unveiled a detailed parking and transportation plan to ensure smooth mobility for spectators.



In a statement, Lusail City stated: "As part of Lusail Boulevard fireworks show on December 31st, we kindly ask visitors to follow the designated routes and parking areas to help avoid traffic congestion."

"Parking in unathorized areas will be subject to violations."

Visitors arriving from Doha via the Al Khor Coastal Road or the Lusail Expressway can park their vehicles at Al Wadi Parking in the yellow areas. (See map below)

Meanwhile, visitors coming from West Doha are advised to use Al Kharayej Parking in the yellow areas via Exit 29A from Al Khor Coastal Road, then follow the directional signs along Lusail Street. (See map below)

Shuttle buses will be available at all public parking areas, including Al Kharayej Parking and Al Wadi Parking, from 3pm. These shuttle buses will transport visitors to and from Lusail Boulevard.

Taxi services will also be available at the designated pick-up and drop-off location near the boulevard. (See map below)

Visitors can also rely on the Lusail QNB Metro Station to reach Lusail Boulevard more conveniently.

The event at Lusail Boulevard is set to draw crowds, with a number of activities and performances lined up from 6pm until 2am.

A 3D mapping and laser show on the boulevard's iconic towers is also scheduled for the evening. This will be followed by a countdown, fireworks and pyrodrones at midnight.

Meanwhile, spectators can also avail of tickets for Lusail Boulevard – Al Majlis, a private venue accessible only to ticket holders. Private parking will be available exclusively for ticket holders, with access subject to valid ticket verification.

Tickets are offered under the“Majlis” category, with pricing set at QR300 for adults and QR150 for children aged six to 12 years, while entry is free for children under six years old.

Complimentary food and beverages will be provided to all ticket holders, in addition to giveaways distributed during the event.