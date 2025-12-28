Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Supply Restored To 748,000 Households In Kyiv After Massive Attack

2025-12-28 05:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK stated this on Telegram.

"Kyiv: 748,000 households are back with electricity after the massive attack. We managed to restore power to critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital after yesterday's attack. At one point, the number of Kyiv households left without electricity due to shelling reached nearly 750,000," the statement said.

The company clarified that the situation on the left bank of the capital remains difficult. Due to overloads of damaged networks, emergency outages are still being applied there. At the same time, the right bank of Kyiv has returned to scheduled hourly outage timetables.

Read also: Rescuers finish work at all sites after Russian attack in Kyiv

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv and the region, disruptions to heating and water supply were recorded as a result of Russia's massive attack on December 27, and critical facilities were switched to backup power.

UkrinForm

