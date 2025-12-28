403
Yemen Touts Saudi DM's Stance On Hadramout, Al-Mahra
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni government on Sunday welcomed Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman's message to the Yemeni people amid the recent escalation in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.
In a press statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry lauded the Saudi minister's call on the southern transitional council to end escalation and pull its forces out of the two governorates and help in rebuilding societal peace there.
It also spoke highly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pivotal role, efforts and great sacrifices for supporting Yemeni legitimacy, restoring the State and maintaining Yemen's unity, security and stability.
The Yemeni Foreign Ministry also touted Saudi-Emirate mediation efforts targeting de-escalation, ending war and ensuring peace in order to fulfill the Yemeni people's expectations and hopes.
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud said Saturday that, at the request of Yemen's legitimate government, the Kingdom had mobilized brotherly nations to join the Coalition to Support Legitimacy through Operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope, aiming to restore the Yemeni state's control over all its territory, with the liberation of the southern governorates playing a key role.
In a post on X, he said the Kingdom had treated the Southern Cause as a fair political issue that could not be ignored or restricted to individuals or exploited in conflicts that harm its future.
He added that Saudi Arabia had backed the transfer of power, which strengthened southern representation in state institutions and reinforced partnership over exclusion.
The Kingdom provided economic support and development and humanitarian initiatives to ease Yemenis' suffering and help them withstand economic pressures, he added.
The Yemeni Government on Saturday acclaimed statements released by several countries praising efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding the recent developments in Haramout and Al-Mahra, underscoring Riyadh and Abu Dhabi's intensive efforts to reach peaceful solutions. (end)
