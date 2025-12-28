Salman Khan Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Blackbuck Attend Superstar's Party? FACT CHECK

Salman Khan's 60th Birthday: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Katrina Kaif Attend His Party? Here's the truth behind the viral picture.

Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday with a lavish party scheduled for Friday night at his Panvel farmhouse. Many Bollywood superstars attended, and a photo has gone viral on social media, showing Salman cutting his birthday cake, as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, and Arijit Singh.

So, did these celebs attend Salman's birthday party? Certainly not! This is an AI-generated or Photoshopped picture. We can even spot a Blackbuck in the photo. Clearly, AI is becoming harmful.

Many Bollywood superstars rushed to social media to wish Salman a happy 60th birthday. Katrina also hailed her Ek Tha Tiger co-star, writing, "Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May every day be filled with love and light (sic).

December 27, 2025

