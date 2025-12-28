Top 5 Indian Bowling Masterclasses In 2025 T20is Featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Indian bowlers produced several standout performances in T20Is during 2025, delivering match‐winning spells and memorable moments. Here are five of the best efforts that defined the year.

Leg‐spinner Varun Chakaravarthy capped off a stellar year with four wickets against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India were defending 231, and despite conceding 23 runs in one over, Varun struck crucial blows. He removed Reeza Hendricks early, then dismissed Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira in successive deliveries. George Linde was undone by a wrong'un, sealing India's 30‐run win.

On debut, young pacer Harshit Rana made an immediate impact against England in Pune. Coming in as a concussion substitute, he dismissed Liam Livingstone with his second ball. Jacob Bethell fell to a miscued shot, while Jamie Overton inside‐edged onto his stumps. His figures of 3‐33 helped India defend 181 and secure a 15‐run victory in the fourth T20I.

Arshdeep Singh showed his value with a Player of the Match performance against Australia in Hobart. Bowling first, India restricted the hosts to 186‐6, with Arshdeep striking in the opening over to remove Travis Head. He followed up by dismissing Josh Inglis cheaply and later claimed Marcus Stoinis, who had threatened with a quickfire 64. India chased down 187 in 18.3 overs to win by five wickets.

Varun was the only Indian bowler to claim a five‐wicket haul in T20Is during 2025. Against England in Rajkot, he delivered a spell of 5‐24. Jos Buttler was caught behind attempting a reverse, Jamie Smith holed out to deep midwicket, and Jamie Overton was bowled first ball. Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer also fell, completing a memorable five‐fer. Despite his brilliance, India fell short in their chase of 172.

Kuldeep Yadav's standout performance came in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai. Bowling first, India restricted their rivals to 146, with Kuldeep claiming four wickets. He dismissed Saim Ayub with a ball that gripped, removed Salman Agha with flight, trapped Shaheen Afridi lbw with a googly, and had Faheem Ashraf caught at long off. His spell of 4‐30 was pivotal in India's triumph.