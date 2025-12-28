Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Reviews 2025 BJP Leaders Laud The Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in the 129th episode of his radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat'. He recognised 2025 as a year of proud milestones for India, citing achievements in national security, sports, scientific innovation and trade, etc. Along with the masses who tuned in online, several BJP members and party officials from across the country listened to the Prime Minister's address live. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta listened to the Prime Minister's address with party officials. Additionally, BJP Working President Nitin Nabin and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj became audience to the broadcast.

Reactions from BJP Leaders

Bansuri Swaraj on Youth Innovation and Health

Post the broadcast, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj told the media, "Mann Ki Baat is a programme that enhances India's prestige. Today, PM Modi also reviewed the year 2025 and highlighted young India's efforts in the Smart City Hackathon, where they are developing innovative, technologically advanced solutions to real-life problems."

Emphasing PM's mention of the overuse of antibiotics without prescription, she said, "PM Modi always keeps us informed and aware. Today, he also spoke about a very important problem: the overuse of antibiotics without a doctor's prescription, which has led to antibiotics becoming ineffective against serious diseases like pneumonia. He also encouraged participation in the Fit India movement."

Patna Leaders Highlight National Unity

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also listened to the episode with several others in Patna. Calling 'Mann Ki Baat' an "extraordinary program", BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted how PM Modi has kept the show non-political. "This 'Mann Ki Baat' is an extraordinary program through which PM Modi connects the entire country... Artists and achievers, whether from Manipur or students studying Tamil in Kashi, have stories worth sharing with the nation. The Prime Minister has done this... Although the program has been running for a long time, he has never mentioned politics in it...," BJP MP said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who listened to the episode in Patna along with Prasad, lauded PM Modi for encouraging the diverse population of the country by giving them a platform. He said, "PM Modi has begun an extraordinary endeavour, and it will continue in the future... In his Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi speaks about people from various fields, whether they are in sports, science, research, etc... India is united despite having many languages and dialects, and PM Modi is working to encourage people working in our country by giving them a big platform..."

Assam Leaders on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

On the other hand, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed PM Modi, saying that the country, under his leadership, will become Aatmanirbhar. After listening to the 129th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' from Guwahati, the Union Minister told ANI, "The enthusiasm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosts among people through Mann Ki Baat has doubled the confidence of the countrymen. In the coming days, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is going to become Aatmanirbhar Bharat..."

Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also listened to the broadcast of the PM's show from Assam.

Chhattisgarh CM Emphasises 'Swadeshi'

Meanwhile, on the 129th edition of PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, who tuned in from Raipur said, "Today, PM Modi emphasised 'Swadeshi', that we should use products made in our own country as much as possible in our daily lives. We shouldn't take any medicine without a doctor's advice, because it can be harmful, the Prime Minister also said this... Everyone waits for this at the end of every month..."

Nationwide Participation by Party Officials

Moreover, several other party members and officials became audience to the broadcast. From Kolkata, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar listened to the PM's show, whereas Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha tuned in from Agartala. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav listened to the PM's address from Indore while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended from Nainital. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined from Hyderabad with other officials, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dep Sai listened from Jaipur. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also joined from Kurukshetra, while Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi became an audience from Ranchi.

The 129th episode, also the last of the year, of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' lasted a little over 30 minutes and attracted an audience from across the country. (ANI)

