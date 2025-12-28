3 Strong Indicators The Rock Has Stepped Away From WWE & Focused On Hollywood Commitments

The Rock's absence, stalled storylines, and Hollywood schedule point to him moving away from WWE involvement.

The Rock's non‐appearance at the Mania PLE was one of the biggest signals that he does not intend to be creatively involved with WWE. While he remains active as a decision maker in his role as a TKO executive, he has avoided stepping into storylines.

He defended his absence from WrestleMania 41 by stating that he wanted the spotlight to remain on Cody Rhodes and John Cena. However, many fans were unconvinced, believing that he backed out of the main event. The lack of demand from the WWE Universe for his return further suggests that The Final Boss may not plan on coming back.

Earlier this year, The Rock congratulated Roman Reigns on winning the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa during RAW's debut episode on Netflix. He even presented Reigns with the ceremonial necklace, sparking speculation about a potential feud.

Fans expected a storyline where Rock might challenge Reigns for the Ula Fala, but no continuation followed. The absence of any development hinted that WWE may have dropped the angle, possibly after learning that The Rock did not want to be creatively involved. This silence was another indication that he had stepped away from WWE appearances.

The Rock's packed Hollywood schedule is another major factor keeping him away from WWE. Returning would require not just a one‐off cameo but months of training and storyline commitment. At 53, preparing for matches demands even more effort, as seen when he trained extensively before WrestleMania 40.

His upcoming projects include Moana, Jumanji: The Final Level, Fast & Furious 11, and Lizard Music, all slated for 2026. With such commitments, his calendar leaves little room for WWE appearances, making it unlikely that he will return to the ring in the near future.