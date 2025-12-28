Bitcoin Etfs Lose $782M During Christmas Week Amid Ongoing Outflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Sees Significant Outflows from Bitcoin ETFs Amid Holiday Season

The past week has witnessed notable withdrawals from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with investors pulling a total of $782 million during the Christmas period, according to data from SoSoValue. The most substantial single-day outflow occurred on Friday, when Bitcoin ETFs experienced net withdrawals of $276 million. BlackRock 's iBIT ETF led the decline with close to $193 million exiting the fund, followed by Fidelity's FBTC, which saw $74 million redeemed. Grayscale's GBTC also experienced modest redemptions amid this trend.

Overall, the total net assets across US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs declined to roughly $113.5 billion by Friday, down from over $120 billion earlier in December. Despite Bitcoin prices maintaining a steady level near $87,000, investor demand appears to be waning. Notably, Friday marked the sixth consecutive day of net outflows, marking the longest streak of withdrawals since early autumn, cumulatively exceeding $1.1 billion over this period.

Performance of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in December. Source: SoSoValue

Holiday Season Outflows Are Likely Temporary

Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, highlighted that the outflows during the holiday period are typical, driven by seasonal portfolio adjustments and reduced liquidity.“As trading desks return in early January, institutional flows generally re-engage and stabilize,” Liu explained. He anticipates that the market conditions will improve early in the new year, with institutional participation resuming as capital flows normalize.

Looking ahead, Liu pointed to the possibility of Federal Reserve easing in 2026, which could bolster ETF demand. Market pricing already indicates expectations of rate cuts between 75 and 100 basis points. He also noted the scaling of crypto infrastructure by banking institutions, which could facilitate larger allocations into digital assets.

Waning Institutional Demand Evidenced by ETF Outflows

Recent reports from Glassnode reveal that Bitcoin and Ether ETFs have entered a sustained phase of outflows, a sign that institutional investors are retracting their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Since early November, the 30-day moving average of net flows into US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs has remained negative, indicating reduced participation amid tightening market liquidity. These ETFs are often viewed as a proxy for institutional sentiment, and the persistent outflows suggest a turning point in institutional engagement after a year marked by significant market influence from large investors.

As market dynamics evolve, the trajectory of institutional involvement will be critical to watch, especially as broader macroeconomic factors and regulatory developments continue to shape the crypto landscape.

