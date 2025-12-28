403
Approach Entertainment Signs Renowned Hollywood Actor and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Clayton Norcross
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai – India's leading award-winning Celebrity Management, Films Productions, and Entertainment Marketing company, Approach Entertainment, is thrilled to announce the exclusive signing of renowned Hollywood actor Clayton Norcross for representation in India. Best known for his groundbreaking role as the original Thorne Forrester in the global hit soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," Norcross brings decades of international stardom and versatility to the company's prestigious roster.
Clayton Norcross has captivated audiences worldwide with his charismatic portrayal of Thorne Forrester, contributing to the iconic series' enduring success as one of the longest-running dramatic shows in television history, now in its 38th season and syndicated in over 100 countries. His romantic leading man appeal, combined with a confident and elegant on-screen presence, has earned him a devoted global fanbase across continents.
Following his legendary run on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Norcross expanded his career internationally, starring in leading roles in films and series across Europe, Africa, South America, and the United States. Recent highlights include his protagonist role in the action thriller Last Resort (now streaming on Prime Video), co-starring with British actor Jon Foo; the Italian comedy Ciao Brother; and the French-Italian co-production The Kidnap, filmed in Thailand. His diverse credits also include American hits like Baywatch, JAG, and Hawaii Five-0, as well as international productions such as Air Force One Is Down alongside Linda Hamilton and Jeremy Sisto.
An accomplished writer and producer as well, Norcross co-authored the police action series Brutal Angels, featuring romantic and paranormal elements, which is currently being shopped to major networks. Clayton has a profound love for India and Indian spirituality.
During his recent transformative visit to India, he immersed himself in the yoga ashrams of Rishikesh, explored spiritual destinations from Mumbai to the Himalayas, and praised the spiritual web series Two Great Masters for its authentic portrayal of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda. His deep interest in mindfulness, meditation, and spirituality aligns seamlessly with the ethos of Approach Entertainment Group's Spiritual initiative, Go Spiritual.
Approach Entertainment will exclusively handle Clayton Norcross's management, representation, PR, digital initiatives, brand partnerships, events, endorsements, and collaborations in India. This association opens exciting opportunities for cross-cultural projects, Indian film ventures, endorsements, and appearances, bridging Hollywood talent with the vibrant Indian entertainment industry.
Speaking on the collaboration, Clayton Norcross said, "My journey to India and experiences in places like Rishikesh have been life-changing, deepening my connection to Indian spirituality and culture. I am thrilled to partner with Approach Entertainment and Sonu Tyagi to explore meaningful opportunities in this incredible country that holds a special place in my heart."
Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director of Approach Entertainment Group, added, "Clayton Norcross is a true international icon whose talent, charisma, and spiritual depth resonate universally. His genuine love for India and its spiritual heritage makes this partnership even more special. We are honored to represent him in India and look forward to creating impactful collaborations."
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, and producer with professional qualifications in psychology, advertising management, journalism, and filmmaking. Before founding Approach Entertainment Group, he gained extensive experience with India's top advertising agencies and media houses. He has co-produced the critically acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters, and Sonu Tyagi along with Approach Entertainment are co-producing the upcoming global film Liberation.
He also serves as Creative Producer on upcoming features like the satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey. Through his multifaceted work, Sonu Tyagi blends cinematic expertise with a passion for spirituality and social causes.
Approach Entertainment is a full-fledged entertainment marketing company specializing in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. The group has a strong presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jalandhar.
The Approach Entertainment Group also includes Approach Communications, a leading PR & Integrated Communications agency; Approach Bollywood, a specialized Bollywood newswire; and Go Spiritual, a charitable organization promoting spirituality, philanthropy, mental health, wellness, and social causes. Go Spiritual has recently launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine App and is also planning to launch the Go Spiritual OTT platform soon.
Approach Entertainment is a full-fledged entertainment marketing company specializing in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. The group has a strong presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jalandhar.
The Approach Entertainment Group also includes Approach Communications, a leading PR & Integrated Communications agency; Approach Bollywood, a specialized Bollywood newswire; and Go Spiritual, a charitable organization promoting spirituality, philanthropy, mental health, wellness, and social causes. Go Spiritual has recently launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine App and is also planning to launch the Go Spiritual OTT platform soon.
