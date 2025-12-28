403
Navin’s Launches Mayura Gardens in Valasaravakkam
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Chennai, 26th December 2025: N’vin’s, C’ennai’s most trusted real estate developer, has announced the launch ’f Navin’s Mayura Gardens, a premium residential Apartments located in Valasaravakkam, one of We’t Chennai’s most established neighbourhoods. Designed to offer a refined balance of urban convenience and residential calm, the project reflects Navin’s commitment to thoughtful design, quality construction, and community-focused living.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing D’rector, Navin“s, said, “Valasaravakkam has been a residential hub that embraced apartment living much before many other parts of t’e city, and Navin’s Mayura Gardens is our way of celebrating that legacy through thoughtful design and low-density planning. With 59 homes, generous UDS, and carefully curated amenities, the project is designed for families seeking space, comfort, and endu’ing value. At Navin’s, customer-centricity, sustainable homes, architectural clarity, and quality execution remain at the core o” everything we build.”
Open-air decks, landscaped podium spaces, and a central connecting spine create natural zones for relaxation and interaction, while ensuring privacy within each residence. The development offers 15+ lifestyle a’enities, includin’ kids’ play area, elder’s garden, jogging track, yoga deck, mini sports court, landscaped podium, party lawn with barbecue facilities, air-conditioned gym, indoor games area, multipurpose hall, and party deck.
About Navin’s Mayura Gardens:
1.A premium low-density residential project featuring 59 apartments across two towers.
2.2, 3 & 4 BHK residences ranging from 1093 to 1931 sq.ft.
3.Generous 33% undivided share of land (UDS) ensuring long-term value.
4.Designed for enhanced privacy, ventilation, and spacious living.
5.15+ lifestyle amenities catering to all age groups.
6.Sustainability-focused features including solar power and EV charging.
7.Strategically located in Valasaravakkam, West Chennai, offering strong connectivity and neighbourhood legacy.
About Navin’s:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, the founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 36 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128 projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. Nav’n’s has won over 60 awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019, 2022 & 2025, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few.
