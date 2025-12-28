UAE: Sharjah Airport Urges Passengers To Arrive 3 Hours Early Ahead Of New Year Weekend

Sharjah Airport on Sunday (December 28) advised passengers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departures to ensure a smooth travel experience during the peak season ahead of the upcoming four-day New Year weekend. With Sharjah's weekend falling on Friday and the New Year holiday on Thursday, residents can enjoy an extended four-day break.

In view of the anticipated increase in passenger traffic and the rise in daily flight activity, Sharjah Airport has encouraged passengers flying with Air Arabia to benefit from the city check-in service, which allows them to complete check-in procedures in advance and proceed directly to passport control upon arrival at the airport.

The airport assured its full readiness to handle the expected significant surge in passenger numbers during the winter holiday period, following the implementation of a series of operational measures designed to enhance seamless passenger flow and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality services.

Airports in Sharjah and other emirates are witnessing a high volume of passenger traffic due to the winter holiday and the upcoming longer weekend for the New Year holiday. Dubai International Airport has also issued an advisory as more than 10 million passengers are expected to travel through Dubai International Airport (DXB) until the end of the year.

Employees in the UAE can enjoy the holiday on January 1, 2026. After the New Year's Day celebrations, Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees

Sharjah Airport offers a wide range of services designed to ease passenger movement and reduce processing times. These include self-check-in kiosks, baggage drop-off facilities in the departure area, smart gates, fast-track options, and the Hala service.

The airport has also opened the new Al Diyafah Lounge, located at the main entrance of the departure area, providing passengers with enhanced comfort and premium hospitality. Staffing levels have been increased across operational areas to ensure smooth passenger flow and faster processing for both departing and arriving travellers during peak travel periods.