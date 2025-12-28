AP Dhillon Concert: Tara Sutaria Joins Singer On Stage, Veer Pahariya's Reaction Goes Viral

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have once again found themselves at the centre of online conversation, this time following a moment from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert that quickly went viral.

The buzz began after a clip from the show surfaced on social media, showing Tara joining AP Dhillon on stage while Veer watched from the audience. While some fans saw it as a harmless concert interaction, others felt the moment appeared awkward, sparking debate across platforms.

Recommended For You

What happened at the concert?

Veer and Tara attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Friday night, where several videos from the event were shared online. One particular clip drew attention after AP invited Tara on stage mid-performance. Dressed in a black dress, Tara walked up to the stage as the singer greeted her with a hug and a kiss on the cheek before continuing his set.

As the performance went on, Tara was seen dancing alongside AP Dhillon while he sang some of his popular tracks. In one moment that caught particular attention online, she wrapped her arms around his shoulders as the song continued, drawing cheers from the crowd.

This wasn't Tara's first appearance at one of AP Dhillon's concerts. She had previously attended previous shows as well, and the two also share a professional association, having worked together on the music video Thodi Si Daaru.

Netizens react to Veer's response

While Tara's on-stage moment grabbed headlines, much of the online discussion focused on Veer Pahariya's reaction. The clip briefly shows him in the audience, seemingly lip-syncing to the songs. However, several social media users claimed that he appeared uncomfortable watching the interaction unfold.

Comments ranged from fans defending the moment as part of a live performance to others speculating about Veer's expressions and body language. As with most viral moments, opinions remained divided, with no clear consensus on whether the situation was awkward or simply over-analysed.

Veer and Tara's relationship

Tara Sutaria made her relationship with Veer Pahariya Instagram official in August this year. Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, frequently sharing photos and moments together on social media.

After their appearance at the AP Dhillon concert, Tara and Veer were spotted at a private airport terminal in Mumbai, seemingly jetting off to ring in the New Year.