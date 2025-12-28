'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Dilip Joshi Vists Kanz Jewels

Noted Indian television actor Dilip Joshi, best known for his iconic portrayal of Jethalal in the immensely popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently seen shopping at Kanz Jewels in Dubai.

Joshi explored Kanz Jewels' signature collections and admired the brand's craftsmanship, detailing and design excellence.

Joshi, who has portrayed the character of Jethalal for over 15 years, has featured in more than 3,500 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, making him one of the longest-running lead actors in Indian television history and a world-record holder in his category.

“Kanz Jewels offers an exceptional blend of trust, quality, and elegance," Dilip Joshi said. "The collection and hospitality truly stand out."

“We were delighted to welcome Dilip Joshi," Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, said. "His visit reflects the trust and popularity Kanz Jewels enjoys among celebrated personalities and discerning customers alike."