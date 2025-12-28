Bitcoin Rebound Cools As XRP Stalls Near $1.86

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin's upward momentum has softened after a sharp recovery phase, while XRP has slipped to about $1.86, underscoring a pause in risk appetite even as exchange-traded fund assets linked to XRP reach roughly $1.25 billion. The divergence highlights a market grappling with profit-taking, regulatory recalibration and shifting liquidity conditions across major digital assets.

Bitcoin's price action shows signs of consolidation following a rebound that drew fresh inflows from both retail and institutional participants. Traders point to thinning volumes and a flattening of momentum indicators as evidence that buyers are stepping back after a rapid advance. The pullback has not erased broader gains, but it has reduced the sense of urgency that marked the earlier rally, leaving the market sensitive to macro cues such as interest-rate expectations and dollar strength.

XRP, meanwhile, has remained locked in a narrow band, with sellers repeatedly capping rallies near the $1.90 mark and buyers defending the $1.86 area. This tight range has persisted despite steady growth in ETF-linked assets, a development that has been framed by proponents as a sign of maturing institutional demand. Market participants say the stalemate reflects uncertainty over near-term catalysts rather than a lack of interest, with options data pointing to expectations of a decisive move once a clear trigger emerges.

ETF assets tied to XRP have climbed to around $1.25 billion, according to industry tallies that aggregate holdings across approved products. The growth has been driven by allocations from wealth managers seeking diversified exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as by structured products that package XRP exposure with yield features. Analysts caution, however, that asset growth alone does not guarantee immediate price appreciation, particularly when broader market sentiment turns cautious.

The contrast between ETF inflows and spot price lethargy has prompted debate over whether institutional participation is becoming less directional. Some portfolio managers argue that ETFs are increasingly used for hedging and tactical positioning rather than outright bullish bets, which can dampen the impact on spot markets. Others note that a portion of the inflows reflects rebalancing from other digital assets rather than new capital entering the sector.

Technical analysts tracking XRP point to compressed volatility as a key signal. Historical patterns suggest that prolonged consolidation often precedes sharp moves, though direction remains uncertain. A sustained break above $1.90 could open the way for a renewed test of higher levels seen earlier in the year, while a failure to hold $1.86 may expose the token to deeper retracement zones where longer-term buyers previously emerged.

Bitcoin's cooling rebound has also influenced sentiment across the wider market. Correlations between major tokens have strengthened during periods of consolidation, limiting the scope for isolated rallies. Altcoins that had outperformed during Bitcoin's advance have given back some gains, reinforcing the view that traders are reducing leverage and waiting for clearer signals.

Regulatory developments continue to shape expectations, particularly in the United States, where oversight of digital-asset products has tightened alongside incremental approvals. The expansion of XRP-linked ETFs has been interpreted as a sign of regulatory comfort with certain structures, yet ongoing scrutiny of exchanges and stablecoin issuers has kept risk premiums elevated. Market participants say this mixed backdrop encourages a selective approach, favouring assets with clearer compliance pathways.

Macro conditions add another layer of complexity. With global bond yields fluctuating and equity markets showing uneven performance, digital assets have struggled to establish a consistent narrative as either risk-on or defensive plays. Bitcoin's role as a macro hedge remains contested, and the latest pause has reinforced perceptions that it trades more like a high-beta asset during periods of uncertainty.

Derivatives markets provide further insight into trader positioning. Funding rates across major exchanges have normalised after spiking during the rebound, suggesting that speculative longs have been trimmed. Open interest in XRP futures has held steady, indicating that participants are maintaining exposure while awaiting confirmation of direction rather than exiting positions outright.

