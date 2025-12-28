Dog Memecoins Drift As Holiday Liquidity Thins

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Price action across the two largest dog-themed memecoins has remained subdued as the market navigates a seasonal lull in participation, with traders pointing to thin liquidity and a largely technical backdrop rather than any shift in fundamentals. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have moved within narrow ranges, reflecting a broader pause in risk-taking across crypto assets during the holiday period.

Trading data from major exchanges show reduced volumes compared with early December, a pattern that market participants describe as typical for the final stretch of the year. With fewer institutional desks active and retail participation easing, even modest buy or sell orders have struggled to generate sustained momentum. Analysts say this has left prices oscillating around short-term support and resistance levels rather than establishing a clear trend.

Dogecoin, the oldest and most widely held of the memecoins, has largely tracked movements in the wider crypto complex. Its intraday swings have been limited, with technical indicators such as the relative strength index hovering near neutral territory. Chart watchers note that the token has repeatedly tested key moving averages without a decisive break in either direction, suggesting a market waiting for a catalyst. Shiba Inu has displayed a similar pattern, with consolidation following earlier volatility seen during periods of heightened speculative interest.

The muted action stands in contrast to episodes earlier in the year when memecoins attracted sharp inflows amid rallies in larger digital assets. Traders say the current environment is shaped less by token-specific narratives and more by macro positioning and liquidity conditions. With benchmark cryptocurrencies also moving sideways, appetite for higher-risk segments such as memecoins has softened.

Market strategists argue that thin holiday liquidity tends to amplify technical trading. In the absence of strong news or fresh capital, algorithms and short-term traders often dominate price discovery, leading to choppy but directionless movement. For Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, this has meant repeated mean reversion, with rallies quickly meeting profit-taking and dips attracting limited dip-buying.

Broader risk sentiment has also played a role. Equity markets in several regions have shown caution as investors assess interest-rate expectations and global growth signals, a mood that has filtered into crypto. When risk appetite narrows, speculative tokens typically feel the impact first. Some portfolio managers note that allocations to memecoins are often trimmed during such phases in favour of more established assets or cash positions.

Despite the quiet trading, underlying interest in memecoins has not vanished. On-chain metrics indicate that holder counts for both tokens remain elevated compared with earlier cycles, suggesting a base of long-term holders unwilling to exit at current levels. Community activity on social platforms has continued, though without the viral surges that have previously fuelled rapid price appreciation.

Developers and ecosystem supporters have sought to keep engagement alive through incremental updates and marketing initiatives, but these efforts have had limited immediate impact on prices. Market participants say that without a broader revival in liquidity or a decisive move in major cryptocurrencies, such initiatives are unlikely to alter short-term dynamics.

Some traders view the consolidation as a period of accumulation ahead of potential volatility once normal trading conditions resume. Historically, the return of full market participation in January has coincided with sharper moves, though direction has varied widely year to year. Others caution that memecoins remain highly sensitive to shifts in sentiment and can fall quickly if risk aversion deepens.

Options markets suggest subdued expectations for near-term volatility, with implied measures for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu easing alongside spot volumes. This pricing indicates that traders are not positioning aggressively for large moves before the holiday break ends. At the same time, leverage levels across derivatives tied to these tokens have moderated, reducing the likelihood of forced liquidations that can accelerate price swings.

