DOC Medical Center Opens Its Third Branch In Izghawa, Featuring Latest Medical Equipment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nabina Group has announced the opening of the third branch of DOC Medical Center in Izghawa, in collaboration with advanced German MBST Technology.

The new facility is positioned as a leading destination for the treatment of joint diseases, chronic fractures, and age-related conditions, and is set to become a key pillar in the future of regenerative medicine in Qatar, the Gulf region, and beyond.

The inauguration marks a significant step toward expanding access to non-surgical regenerative treatments that help patients regain a pain-free quality of life. MBST Technology represents a major advancement in bone and joint care, contributing to improved patient outcomes while reducing reliance on medication and surgical intervention.

This new center follows the successful launch of Al Ahmadani Medical Center, making it the third such facility under the Nabina Group umbrella in Qatar.

MBST Technology

MBST Technology uses low-intensity magnetic resonance waves to stimulate intracellular ion exchange and enhance cellular energy production (ATP). This process activates the body's natural self-repair mechanisms, including osteoblasts and chondrocytes, which are essential for bone and cartilage regeneration.

Key Benefits of MBST Technology

. Improved bone density in patients with osteoporosis

. Pain reduction and restored mobility for patients with osteoarthritis

. Accelerated healing and recovery in cases of chronic fractures

Global Reach

MBST Technology is currently deployed in more than 460 specialized medical centers worldwide and is licensed and registered with relevant global health regulatory authorities. The technology is experiencing rapid expansion in Qatar and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, supported by the establishment of specialized centers and strategic medical partnerships aimed at delivering world-class treatment solutions.

Leadership Statements

Mansoor Nabina, CEO of MBST Qatar and Head of the Healthcare Division at Nabina Group, said:

“DOC Medical Center is witnessing remarkable growth. This is the third branch in Qatar operating with the MBST system, a German technology that uses magnetic resonance waves to support recovery from chronic fractures by accelerating bone healing and reducing pain for patients with osteoarthritis.”

Dr. Emmanuel Tolessa, Chairman of DOC Medical Center, said:“We are proud to celebrate the opening of the third branch of DOC Medical Center. At this facility, we have integrated MBST Technology with a comprehensive orthopedics and rehabilitation program. This distinctive German technology, developed over 25 years ago, is now being utilized at our new center to enhance patient care.”

Dr. Ahmed Al-Rumaih, Chairman of the Research Council at MBST, described the new facility as a state-of-the-art center equipped with the latest technology. He noted that this is the third branch of DOC Medical Center in Qatar, adding that MBST treatment works by stimulating cells with low-frequency magnetic resonance waves, promoting healing and regeneration.

Mahmoud Qaddih, General Manager of the new DOC Medical Center branch in Izghawa, stated that the third branch places a strong emphasis on regenerative medicine, leveraging MBST Technology to stimulate the body's natural self-repair processes and deliver advanced, non-invasive treatment options to patients.