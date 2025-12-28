403
Putin Praises Ties with North Korea in New Year Message
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended New Year wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing the past year as one of “special significance” for the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang and highlighting the strengthening of their strategic alliance.
In a telegram released by a news agency on Thursday, Putin stated that the partnership would “contribute to establishing a just order of the multi-polar world.” He emphasized that “the past one year was of special significance in the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang,” pointing to Russia’s gratitude for North Korean military support in repelling a major Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk Region.
Putin praised the “heroic entry” of North Korean forces into combat and the subsequent work of their engineers, saying it had “clearly proved the invincible friendship and militant fraternity” between the two nations.
In April, the Russian military announced that Ukrainian troops had been fully driven out of the Kursk Region, acknowledging for the first time the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the operation. Russian authorities have pledged to build a monument in Moscow honoring Pyongyang’s troops who died defending Russian territory.
Putin also noted that, through joint efforts, the commitments of the “historic” treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership have been “fulfilled in a planned way.” The agreement, signed in June 2024, includes a mutual defense clause requiring both sides to “provide military and other assistance… without delay” if either is subjected to an “armed invasion.”
