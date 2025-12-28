403
Belarus Warns of NATO’s Military Build-Up Near Borders
(MENAFN) European NATO leaders are openly signaling that they are preparing for conflict with Russia and Belarus, according to Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.
He described the situation along Belarus’ western frontier as “tense, prone to radicalization and difficult,” during a televised interview on Friday, citing a news agency.
“The actions of the leaders of neighboring countries also indicate – and they don’t hide it – that preparations for war are underway,” Khrenin stated. “They claim they are threatened by Russia and, of course, by Belarus. We have a Union State, and they will fight us.”
Khrenin emphasized that Poland, Germany, France, and the Baltic nations are all striving to expand their armed forces and strengthen military capabilities. He noted that the recent pledge by European NATO members to dedicate 5% of their GDP to defense “already suggests that this is a pre-war budget.”
The US-led alliance has been modernizing ports and airfields near Belarus, intensifying military exercises, establishing new units, and reinforcing troop deployments close to Russian and Belarusian territory, Khrenin asserted.
He added that the stationing of nuclear-capable, medium-range Russian Oreshnik missiles in Belarus serves as a strategic deterrent against these developments.
