India Calls on Bangladesh to Safeguard Minorities
(MENAFN) India has appealed to Bangladesh’s interim administration to ensure the protection of minority groups as turmoil intensifies in Dhaka following the killing of a political activist.
On Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry stressed that Bangladesh’s transitional government bears responsibility for upholding law and order across the nation.
“We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh,” spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated. “More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government.”
Jaiswal further remarked, “These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence.”
Bangladesh has experienced multiple outbreaks of violence since last week, after a leader of the 2024 uprising—who had been shot earlier this month—died. The upheaval followed the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration during the 2024 protests.
The instability has also sparked a diplomatic confrontation between New Delhi and Dhaka, with both nations summoning their envoys in response.
