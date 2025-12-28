PM Modi Hails 2025 As Year Of Faith, Culture Cites Kumbh, Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said that "India's faith, culture and heritage were all seen together in 2025."

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said, "Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of the year astonished tyhe entire world. At the end of the year, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride."

PM Modi Highlights Major Cultural Events of 2025

Notably, this year, people witnessed Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. It was concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

Celebrating Indian Languages Abroad

Earlier in his address, the PM lauded the Tamil Day celebrations in Fiji and the Kannada Pathshala in Dubai, UAE, noting the "pride" in regional languages that transcends borders.

Commendable Initiative in Fiji

He said, "A commendable initiative is underway in Fiji to promote the Indian language and culture. Continuous efforts are being made at various levels to connect the new generation there with the Tamil language. Last month, a school in the Rakiraki region of Fiji held its first Tamil Day celebration. The day provided children with a platform to express their pride in their language openly. They recited poems, gave speeches, and confidently showcased their culture on stage."

Promoting Tamil and Kannada

Hailing Tamil as the oldest language in the world, PM Modi said that 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam in Varanasi laid emphasis on learning the language. Further, PM Modi said that Kannada Pathshala was an initiative in Dubai where children were taught to read, write, and speak Kannada. (ANI)

