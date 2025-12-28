“Never Again” MCG Curator Stunned, Accepts Blame After Ashes Test Ends In Two Days At Melbourne

The Melbourne Cricket Ground curator Matt Page has spoken out after the fourth Ashes 2025‐26 Test ended inside two days, acknowledging responsibility for the seam‐friendly conditions that produced a dramatic finish. England defeated Australia by four wickets to avoid a series whitewash.

Page explained that seam movement is essential at the MCG, warning that without it the pitch would become dull and lifeless. He noted that removing too much grass would leave the surface flat and unresponsive, which would not benefit players or spectators.

“If we don't have seam movement here at the MCG, we become very dull, very lifeless and very flat, which is no good for the players, no good for the spectators, and no good for the game,” Page said.

The match saw 20 wickets fall on the opening day, leaving Page stunned by how quickly the contest unfolded.“I was in a state of shock after the first day, to see everything that happened, 20 wickets in a day. I've never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully will never be involved in a Test match like it again,” he admitted.

Despite the spectacle, Page conceded that the Test did not last long enough and promised to learn from the experience.“We've produced a Test that's been captivating, but it hasn't gone long enough and we'll take ownership of that. We'll learn from it, we'll grow, and we'll make sure that we'll get it right next year,” he said.

The contest was only the seventh Ashes Test in history to finish inside two days and ranked as the fourth shortest by balls bowled.

England, already trailing 0‐3 in the series, managed to salvage pride with victory at the MCG. Bowling first, they dismissed Australia for 152 in the opening innings. England themselves were bowled out for 110, but their attack responded strongly, skittling the hosts for 132 in the second innings.

Chasing 175, England reached the target in 32.2 overs, finishing on 179 for six to secure a four‐wicket win. The result ensured Australia's hopes of a clean sweep ended, though they had already clinched the series with wins in the first three Tests.

Attention now turns to the fifth and final Test, scheduled to begin on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. England will look to build on their Melbourne success and close the series on a high.