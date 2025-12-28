Telangana Assembly May See Heated Debates Over Irrigation, River Water-Sharing

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) The Telangana Legislative Assembly session, beginning Monday, is likely to be a stormy one with heated debates on irrigation and river water-sharing disputes.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to corner the Congress government over the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project and the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters, while the ruling party is preparing for a counterattack.

The session is being held amid the ongoing bitter war of words between the two parties over the river water issues.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) recently announced that he would launch a mass movement over the Congress government's "failure" to complete the long-pending Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

Making a public appearance after a long time, KCR accused the Congress government of failing to protect the state's interests.

Addressing a press conference on December 21, accused both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "betraying" Telangana's interests. He alleged that the Congress government had compromised the State's rightful share of Krishna river water in the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has hit back at KCR, blaming him for the injustice in Telangana in the sharing of Godavari and Krishna waters due to policies adopted by the BRS government for nearly 10 years.

He claimed that Telangana's rights were handed over to Andhra Pradesh by KCR during the BRS regime.

Revanth Reddy has once again challenged KCR to attend the session and participate in the debate on irrigation projects and river water disputes.

The Chief Minister repeatedly slammed KCR for staying away from Assembly sessions.

"Why is KCR running away from the Assembly?" asked Revanth Reddy.

KCR, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, briefly attended the sessions in July 2024 and March 2025 but stayed away from participating in any debates.

The seventh session of the Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. The House will adjourn for a three-day New Year break and resume sittings on January 2.

The sessions were also likely to witness heated debates on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and the controversial phone tapping and Formula E car race cases.

The Congress government has already decided to hand over the case to the CBI related to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, built by the BRS government. The ruling party has been targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "delay" in the CBI taking up the investigation.

The phone tapping case has also entered a crucial stage with the government constituting a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, and questioning of former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao, who is the prime accused in the case.

The session assumes significance in view of reports that SIT is planning to summon KCR, his son K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) and nephew T. Harish Rao, both former ministers, in the phone tapping case.

The previous BRS government had allegedly created a special team in SIB to tap phones of opposition leaders, rebels within BRS, officials, journalists, celebrities and even judges.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently permitted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute KTR in the Formula E car race.