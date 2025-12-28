'Winter Fairy Tale' Fair Opens In Khankandi City
The fair is organized with the support of the Special representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdare, and Khojali districts. It is hosted by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service and is being held for the second time.
The fair is located at the Victory Square in the city of Khankandi.
Around 30 companies are participating in the fair with their products, according to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojali districts.
The fair "Winter Fairy Tale" will continue until January 5.
