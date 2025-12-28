Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Winter Fairy Tale' Fair Opens In Khankandi City

'Winter Fairy Tale' Fair Opens In Khankandi City


2025-12-28 03:10:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Afestive "Winter Fairy Tale" fair has opened in Khankandi city in celebration of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

The fair is organized with the support of the Special representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdare, and Khojali districts. It is hosted by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service and is being held for the second time.

The fair is located at the Victory Square in the city of Khankandi.

Around 30 companies are participating in the fair with their products, according to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojali districts.

The fair "Winter Fairy Tale" will continue until January 5.

MENAFN28122025000195011045ID1110530993



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search