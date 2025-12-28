403
Why Countries Should Follow Australia’s Lead in Youth Social Media Ban
(MENAFN) Predatory threats, commercial exploitation, and pedophilia form the core justification for barring young users from digital platforms. The dangers extend far beyond these three.
Australia has implemented legislation prohibiting social media registration for anyone under 16 years old. Technology companies must now remove underage accounts—including those using falsified age information—or face financial penalties for youth-related harm. Malaysia plans to enact comparable restrictions starting January. The European Parliament is actively evaluating Australia's regulatory framework for potential adoption.
This policy direction reflects growing international momentum rather than fringe thinking. France mandates parental authorization for users under 15 seeking social network access. Belgium prohibits platform use for those below 13. Norway and Germany have deployed varying degrees of guardian oversight mechanisms. The pattern suggests minors could substantially vanish from social media within 24 months, with some jurisdictions potentially extending controls to broader internet access.
Russia appears unlikely to implement similar measures. The nation maintains comparatively permissive digital regulations, with data localization requirements and the Yarovaya legislation arriving later than Western counterparts. Economic incentives present another barrier: youth users generate substantial platform revenue that stakeholders resist eliminating. The Australian model faces implementation challenges in the Russian context.
Parents engaged in active child-rearing recognize why platform access requires restriction and why digital consumption demands strict boundaries.
The issue presents dual concerns.
Time displacement represents the primary problem. Screen-absorbed children experience stunted development regardless of whether activities involve gaming, messaging, or consuming low-quality content. The outcome remains consistent: squandered hours. Formative years designated for education and maturation instead disappear into platforms like Roblox, TikTok, and anonymous conversations. Developmental consequences from smartphone-centric childhoods are already documented.
Guardians who engage in constant scrolling while supervising children bear responsibility.
Rather than acknowledging this reality, many rationalize their approach, claiming early technology education benefits or arguing that digital communication simply replaces traditional neighborhood interaction. They dismiss opposition as backward thinking while reframing neglect as innovation.
An anecdote attributed to Steve Jobs suggests he restricted his children's computer access, reportedly reasoning that mastering technology requires mere weeks, while childhood years consumed by screens sacrifice irreplaceable developmental opportunities.
