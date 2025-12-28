Derby Barracks / DUI & Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

(MENAFN
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI & Leaving the Scene of an Accident
CASE#: 25A5006924
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2025, at approximately 0120 hrs
STREET: Elm Street
TOWN: Barton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bruce Stone
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Elm Street in Barton, VT. Upon arrival, there was damage to a utility pole and a mailbox with no vehicle and/or operator on scene. The operator was later located at his residence and was identified as Bruce Stone. Stone showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2025 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
