Türkiye's Chief of General Staff meets Libyan PM
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, met Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli on Saturday to offer condolences over the recent plane crash near Ankara that claimed the lives of Libya’s army chief and other military officials.
The crash on December 23 killed all eight people aboard, including Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.
During the meeting, Bayraktaroglu expressed sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed Türkiye’s condolences, according to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity. He also commended Al-Haddad for his role in developing Libya’s military institutions and enhancing military and security cooperation between Libya and Türkiye.
Prime Minister Dbeibah acknowledged Bayraktaroglu’s gesture as a sincere reflection of the strong bilateral relationship. He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries would continue across multiple sectors, particularly in institutional support and the development of military and security capabilities under existing agreements.
Bayraktaroglu also met Mohamed Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidency Council, reaffirming Türkiye’s solidarity with the Libyan people and confirming ongoing military coordination. Türkiye’s ambassador to Libya, Guven Begec, attended both meetings.
