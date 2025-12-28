403
Putin Claims US Seeks Cryptomining at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Washington is reportedly interested in utilizing its proposed share in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for cryptocurrency mining, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with business leaders on Thursday, according to a business daily.
The plant has been under Russian control since 2022 and is said to feature in US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine.
During ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Washington, American envoys expressed interest in jointly managing the facility with Russia and using their stake for cryptomining, Putin noted, as reported by the business daily. He added that Moscow is also reviewing a US proposal to restore the plant’s electricity supply to Ukraine.
Russia is currently examining a counteroffer from Washington in the latest round of shuttle diplomacy, following the return of Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev from Miami, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Just a day earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented his own draft plan, suggesting that the Russian-controlled ZNPP be jointly managed by Ukraine and the US on an equal 50/50 basis.
