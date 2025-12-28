Telangana Suicide Case: Woman's Family Stages Protest With Her Body In Front Of Lover's House

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Family members of a young woman, who allegedly died by suicide, staged a protest along with her body in front of the house of her lover in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Alleging that it was a murder and blaming her lover for the same, family members carrying her body staged the protest in front of the house of S. Srikanth in Manik Naik Tanda in Nizampet mandal.

V. Kaveri (23), who hailed from Kadapal Vithal Naik Tanda in Sirgapoor mandal, was in love with Srikant. They wanted to get married, but their parents opposed the proposal.

With their families refusing to perform their marriage, they left the district and migrated to Hyderabad and settled down in LB Nagar. They were in a live-in relationship.

According to police, due to some differences with Srikanth, Kaveri died, allegedly by hanging, at their house in Hyderabad. However, Kaveri's parents alleged that Srikanth murdered her and made it look like a suicide.

On their complaint, the police registered a case and took up an investigation. While shifting Kaveri's body to her native village for the last rites on Saturday night, her relatives took it to the house of Srikanth and staged a protest, demanding justice.

As the tension mounted, police rushed forces to the village as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Village elders were making efforts for a compromise between the two families.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Hyderabad, a class 10 student died, allegedly by suicide, after being scolded by father for not focusing on studies.

The incident occurred within the limits ofthe Domalguda Police Station.

Arvind, son of Kolla Rakesh and Latha, died by hanging when no one was at home. The boy was studying in class 10 at a private school in Gandhi Nagar.

Rakesh had scolded his son for not focusing on studies. The boy was said to be under stress due to the pressure to perform well in the exams.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.