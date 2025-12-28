403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Warns Citizens Against Travel to Germany
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged its nationals to avoid trips to Germany, cautioning that they may encounter discrimination based on nationality.
At a press briefing on Thursday, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted repeated cases where Russians faced “unjustified harassment” from Berlin, allegedly under the guise of EU sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.
She explained that the restrictions even apply to personal goods purchased within the European Union, with German customs officers confiscating items from Russian travelers as they depart. Purchases exceeding $300 (€353) are subject to seizure. Zakharova stressed that people are not only being “robbed in broad daylight,” but also missing flights due to bureaucratic delays, forcing them to buy new tickets.
Moscow has raised these concerns with German officials but has received no response, according to Zakharova. She also mentioned that prominent figures, including Zenit St. Petersburg’s head coach Sergey Semak, have been subjected to similar treatment.
Earlier this month, Anna Semak, wife of the former PSG footballer, shared on social media that she and her husband were fined heavily for items such as shoes, glasses, and a scarf purchased in Germany at Munich airport, which were subsequently confiscated.
At a press briefing on Thursday, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted repeated cases where Russians faced “unjustified harassment” from Berlin, allegedly under the guise of EU sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.
She explained that the restrictions even apply to personal goods purchased within the European Union, with German customs officers confiscating items from Russian travelers as they depart. Purchases exceeding $300 (€353) are subject to seizure. Zakharova stressed that people are not only being “robbed in broad daylight,” but also missing flights due to bureaucratic delays, forcing them to buy new tickets.
Moscow has raised these concerns with German officials but has received no response, according to Zakharova. She also mentioned that prominent figures, including Zenit St. Petersburg’s head coach Sergey Semak, have been subjected to similar treatment.
Earlier this month, Anna Semak, wife of the former PSG footballer, shared on social media that she and her husband were fined heavily for items such as shoes, glasses, and a scarf purchased in Germany at Munich airport, which were subsequently confiscated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment