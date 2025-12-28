403
China Retaliates Over U.S. Latest Arms Sale to Taiwan
(MENAFN) Beijing has imposed punitive measures against 20 more American arms manufacturers and ten senior executives, escalating retaliation over Washington's record-breaking weapons transfer to Taiwan.
China's Foreign Ministry unveiled the sanctions Friday, expanding a pre-existing roster of blacklisted US defense entities. Officials characterized the action as a direct response to what they view as violations of Chinese territorial integrity under the One-China framework.
The punitive measures follow last week's approval by US President Donald Trump of an unprecedented $11.1 billion military equipment package for the democratically-governed island—marking both the largest such transaction in history and Trump's second authorization since assuming office this January. Taipei confirmed the procurement encompasses HIMARS rocket artillery, howitzer systems, Javelin anti-armor weaponry, Altius kamikaze drones, and additional defense equipment.
Beijing sharply criticized the transaction, charging that Washington is deliberately stoking separatist attitudes across the Taiwan Strait and heightening regional instability.
The geopolitical divide traces back to the Chinese civil war's conclusion, when nationalist forces retreated to Taiwan and continued governing as the Republic of China. Under President Richard Nixon's détente strategy, the US officially recognized Beijing's claim to authority, enabling the People's Republic to assume a permanent UN Security Council seat. Despite this diplomatic shift, Washington has maintained its position as Taipei's primary arms provider.
China asserts that peaceful reunification remains its objective while consistently signaling military intervention as an option should the island's leadership formally pursue independence.
Joe Biden broke with decades of calculated ambiguity by becoming the first American president to explicitly pledge US military intervention in defense of Taiwan during potential hostilities—a departure from longstanding policy designed to prevent provocative actions by either party.
The majority of Chinese restrictions targeting American weapons contractors stem from Taiwan-related disputes, though sanctions introduced last year were framed as countermeasures to Biden administration penalties against firms allegedly linked to the Ukraine crisis. Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of providing material support to Moscow in its ongoing confrontation with Kyiv.
