'I Know You're Drunk Beta!': Kolkata Cab Driver's Calm Handling Of Intoxicated Woman Wins Praise (WATCH)

A dashcam video from an app-based cab has gone viral on social media after showing a taxi driver in Kolkata calmly handling a heavily intoxicated woman passenger and making sure she reached home safely. The clip has been widely shared, with many people praising the driver for his patience, responsibility and humane behaviour.

The video shows the driver staying composed throughout the journey and keeping the situation under control. At no point does he raise his voice or behave aggressively. Instead, he focuses on the woman's safety and ensures that she is not left alone or put at risk.

Driver reassures passenger and contacts her family

In the clip, the driver is seen asking the woman to remain calm and quiet during the ride. The woman appears visibly drunk and struggles to speak clearly as she talks to her mother in Bengali. She then places a call to her mother but is unable to explain the situation properly.

At this point, the driver takes the phone and speaks directly to the woman's mother. He reassures her that her daughter is safe and will be dropped home without any trouble. He also shares the live location of the cab with the mother, a step that many viewers described as responsible and thoughtful.

The video also captures a moment where the woman expresses fear that her mother might scold her for returning home drunk. In response, the driver tells her that she 'deserves' to be reprimanded and refers to her as a 'spoiled brat'.

In the clip, the woman herself is seen laughing and agreeing with the driver.

Safe drop-off handled with care

As per the video, the driver ensured that the woman reached home safely. He followed instructions given by her family and even made sure the door was secured after dropping her off.

Importantly, the driver avoided any form of sensational behaviour. He did not expose the woman's identity or attempt to use the situation for attention. Many users pointed out that his actions showed respect for privacy, which is often missing in viral content.

Social media floods with praise and concern

As the video spread, social media users reacted strongly. Many praised the driver, calling him a“true gentleman” and thanking him for his conduct.

Comments included statements such as 'This is a real man', 'Respect driver', and 'We need more people like him'. Several users said they were more worried about the driver's safety and felt the situation could have gone wrong for him without any fault of his.

Some comments criticised the woman's behaviour, while others raised concerns about how vulnerable situations should be handled more carefully by ride services. A few remarks were insensitive or inappropriate, reflecting how online reactions can often be extreme and divided.

The incident has renewed discussions around late-night safety, especially in app-based transport services. Many users said the video showed how basic decency, calm behaviour and ethical conduct can help prevent serious problems.

For many, the clip serves as a reminder that small acts of responsibility can make public spaces safer for everyone.