PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra's 'Happiness' Moment Malti Marie Enjoys Snow Season

Priyanka Chopra recently charmed hearts on social media again by uploading a series of gorgeous photos of her kid enjoying the snow.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas thoroughly likes her mommy period. She frequently publishes videos and images of her daughter, Malti Marie, which quickly become viral.

She recently charmed hearts on social media again by uploading a series of gorgeous photos of her kid enjoying the snow. The actress called these wonderful moments as pure "happiness."

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a series of images and videos of Malti Marie enjoying the snow. She is clothed in full winter gear and looks adorable. Priyanka's mother is also spotted accompanying them.

"Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky," the caption stated. One of the admirers said, "Best video of 2025." "This is referred to as a lovely finish. Another posted: "Cuties god bless and protect baby mcj and queen @priyankachopra and madhu aunty PCManiac love always."

Global Icon Priyanka is still desi at heart, and she is determined that her daughter Malti Marie Jonas grows up knowing her Indian background. During her latest visit on The Great Indian Kapil Show, PeeCee discussed how she maintains her kid connected to Indian culture while living overseas.

When Archana Puran Singh asked Priyanka about the parts of growing up in India that Malti Marie would miss, her response was both sweet and encouraging."She travels to India frequently."

She accompanied me to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ayodhya. "I've always done my best to make her as familiar with Indian culture and traditions as possible," she explained.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra is expected to return to Bollywood shortly in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, is much-awaited. While the big film is presently being shot, it has been rumoured that PeeCee would portray a character dubbed Mandakini in Rajamouli's sci-fi action epic.

During her preparations for Varanasi, the actress created waves by stating that she will dub her own Telugu speech in the film. In answer to a fan's question on Instagram, she simply said, "Yes, I am. "Practice hard."