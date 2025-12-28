403
Turkey approves investment protection deal with Hong Kong
(MENAFN) Türkiye has officially approved two international agreements, one focusing on investment protection with Hong Kong and the other on marine biodiversity under the United Nations framework. Both agreements were published in the Official Gazette on Saturday and have now entered into force.
The first agreement, titled the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments,” was initially signed in Ankara on June 1, 2023, and later in Hong Kong on October 31, 2023. It aims to promote and safeguard bilateral investments between Türkiye and Hong Kong.
The second agreement, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, focuses on the “Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.” Signed in New York on September 27, 2024, the agreement includes accompanying declarations to guide implementation.
With their publication, both treaties have come into effect immediately, marking Türkiye’s formal commitment to strengthening international investment protections and advancing global marine conservation efforts.
