January 15 Deadline For 'Agricultural Lens Of Qatar' Photography Competition

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has renewed its call for photographers and visual storytellers to take part in the“Agricultural Lens of Qatar” photography competition, inviting the public to capture the beauty, innovation, and sustainability of local farms through the camera lens.

The competition aims to highlight Qatar's agricultural sector and showcase national efforts to strengthen food security, promote sustainable farming practices, and support local production. Participants are encouraged to let their creativity speak and tell the story of Qatari farms through powerful and authentic images.

Entries are being accepted from October 12, 2025, through January 15, 2026. The winners' announcement is scheduled for February 11, 2026, which will take place during the next edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ).



The competition covers several key agricultural themes, including vegetable farming, fruit cultivation, aquaculture, sustainable agricultural practices, and agriculture-related crafts. These categories are designed to reflect the diversity of Qatar's agricultural landscape and the modern techniques adopted by local farmers.

Attractive cash prizes totalling QR100,000 have been allocated for winners. The first-place winner will receive QR30,000, followed by QR20,000 for second place and QR15,000 for third place. Prizes ranging from QR5,000 will also be awarded from fourth to tenth place, encouraging wide participation and rewarding creative excellence.

To ensure high-quality submissions, the organizers have set clear technical requirements. Submitted photographs must be in color, without signatures, logos, or frames, and suitable for print with a resolution of 300 DPI. The minimum size is 3,000 pixels on the shortest side. Only basic edits are permitted, such as cropping and adjustments to lighting, colors, and sharpness, while altering image data or adding visual elements is not allowed. The competition remains open, and those who have not yet participated still have the opportunity to submit their work. Interested participants can send their entries via email to [email protected].

By launching this initiative, the Ministry seeks to engage the community, celebrate agricultural achievements, and document the evolving story of farming in Qatar through compelling visual narratives. The“Lens of Qatari Agriculture” competition will run for three months, inviting both professional and amateur photographers to document the beauty and diversity of Qatar's agricultural scene.

The winning photographs will be showcased prominently at AgriteQ 2026, demonstrating a constructive partnership between governmental bodies and the cultural sector, and reflecting the alignment between the Third National Development Strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.