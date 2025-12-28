Awqaf Ministry Launches New Endowment Award For Imams, Preachers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the launch of a new dedicated category of the Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani Endowment Award, exclusively for imams, preachers, and muezzins working at the ministry, in cooperation with the Department of Mosques.

The announcement was made by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, marking a significant step towards strengthening the scholarly and societal role of mosque leaders. Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, described the award as an important addition to the ministry's cultural and academic initiatives, reflecting its commitment to developing the intellectual and research capacities of imams, preachers, and muezzins.

He noted that the award aims to benefit from their accumulated scientific, intellectual, cultural, and Sharia-based knowledge in advancing meaningful community reform. The initiative also supports the Department of Mosques' vision of preparing the“educational imam,” with a particular focus on family, social, and educational issues, while encouraging mosque leaders to engage seriously in academic research.

According to Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al Thani, the award seeks to translate outstanding research outputs into practical applications, including the development of Friday sermons, religious lessons, and awareness programs delivered in mosques, thereby strengthening their impact on society.

For his part, Dr. Suleiman Al-Qahtani, Director of the Department of Mosques, emphasised that launching this new category comes within the ministry's broader efforts to enhance the scientific and research skills of imams, preachers, and muezzins, and to reinforce their educational and social role. He described the award as a serious attempt to harness their academic potential in addressing issues that directly affect the realities of society, through close cooperation between the two departments.

The award committee has selected“Value Security in Muslim Society” and“The Role of the Imam and Preacher in Protecting Identity, Morals, and Culture” as the theme for its first cycle. The topic will be addressed through five main axes, covering the theoretical framework of value security, the historical and educational role of mosques, the responsibilities of imams and preachers, practical methods for value-based protection, and contemporary intellectual, media, and social challenges, along with proposed solutions.

The award is governed by specific guidelines and conditions related to both the researcher and the research itself. Participation is limited to imams, preachers, and muezzins employed by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar. Research must be original, prepared specifically for the award, adhere to academic standards, and be submitted in Arabic with abstracts in Arabic and English.

The total prize value is QR100,000, distributed among the top three winners. The submission deadline for participating research papers has been set for January 1, 2027.