403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Museum Receives Criticism for Replacing Medal Exhibit with LGBTQ Tour
(MENAFN) The British Imperial War Museum has been accused of turning “woke” after replacing its long-standing military medal exhibition with an LGBTQ-focused tour, according to Lord Michael Ashcroft, the owner of the historic collection.
Until recently, the London institution showcased the ‘Extraordinary Heroes’ gallery, which featured Victoria Cross and George Cross medals – the highest honors awarded for military and civilian bravery in Britain.
Earlier this year, however, the museum announced that the gallery would be substituted with a program titled: ‘Exploring LGBTQ+ Stories in Times of Conflict’. Roughly one-third of the displays are linked to transgender themes, according to a media outlet.
“This was part of the reason the Imperial Woke Museum kicked out over 200 Victoria Crosses telling the incredible stories of the bravest of the brave,” Lord Ashcroft wrote in an X post on Friday. “It is beyond parody.”
Critics argue that the museum’s decision represents an effort to reshape historical narratives through a more woke lens.
“With this display, they trivialize true stories of bravery and courage,” Buckingham University Professor Anthony Glees told the media outlet earlier this week. He added that the institution “appear to be doing so in order to re-frame the lessons of history to make a woke appeal to young Brits on behalf of a highly controversial special interest group.”
Until recently, the London institution showcased the ‘Extraordinary Heroes’ gallery, which featured Victoria Cross and George Cross medals – the highest honors awarded for military and civilian bravery in Britain.
Earlier this year, however, the museum announced that the gallery would be substituted with a program titled: ‘Exploring LGBTQ+ Stories in Times of Conflict’. Roughly one-third of the displays are linked to transgender themes, according to a media outlet.
“This was part of the reason the Imperial Woke Museum kicked out over 200 Victoria Crosses telling the incredible stories of the bravest of the brave,” Lord Ashcroft wrote in an X post on Friday. “It is beyond parody.”
Critics argue that the museum’s decision represents an effort to reshape historical narratives through a more woke lens.
“With this display, they trivialize true stories of bravery and courage,” Buckingham University Professor Anthony Glees told the media outlet earlier this week. He added that the institution “appear to be doing so in order to re-frame the lessons of history to make a woke appeal to young Brits on behalf of a highly controversial special interest group.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment