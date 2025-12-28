403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Foreign doctors in UK reluctant to work due to racism
(MENAFN) Foreign doctors and nurses are reportedly increasingly reluctant to work in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) due to a climate of racism and anti-migrant rhetoric, raising concerns over the service’s long-term sustainability.
Jeanette Dickson, chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, warned in an interview that overseas healthcare professionals now view the UK as an “unwelcoming, racist” country. She emphasized that the NHS “could quite easily fall over” without foreign-born staff and might soon lack “a critical mass of people there to run the service safely.”
Recent workforce data illustrate the issue, showing record numbers of foreign-born doctors leaving the NHS, a pause in post-Brexit recruitment from abroad, and a significant decline in the number of nurses and midwives joining the service. Around 42% of doctors in the UK qualified overseas, underscoring the NHS’s dependence on international personnel.
Dickson pointed to several deterrents for foreign staff, including hostile political rhetoric on immigration, negative media coverage, racist abuse by colleagues, and aggression from patients. “My feeling is we are creating a culture where the rhetoric is ‘foreigner bad,’” she said. “Why would you go somewhere where people are going, ‘we don’t need you, we don’t want you’? For them that makes Britain appear unwelcoming, racist.” She added that some foreign-born staff now feel unsafe in their daily routines.
Selina Douglas, chief executive of Whittington Health NHS Trust in London, corroborated these concerns, noting that long-serving overseas nurses have faced racial abuse, including incidents of being spat at while commuting. The comments highlight growing alarm over the impact of social hostility on the NHS workforce.
Jeanette Dickson, chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, warned in an interview that overseas healthcare professionals now view the UK as an “unwelcoming, racist” country. She emphasized that the NHS “could quite easily fall over” without foreign-born staff and might soon lack “a critical mass of people there to run the service safely.”
Recent workforce data illustrate the issue, showing record numbers of foreign-born doctors leaving the NHS, a pause in post-Brexit recruitment from abroad, and a significant decline in the number of nurses and midwives joining the service. Around 42% of doctors in the UK qualified overseas, underscoring the NHS’s dependence on international personnel.
Dickson pointed to several deterrents for foreign staff, including hostile political rhetoric on immigration, negative media coverage, racist abuse by colleagues, and aggression from patients. “My feeling is we are creating a culture where the rhetoric is ‘foreigner bad,’” she said. “Why would you go somewhere where people are going, ‘we don’t need you, we don’t want you’? For them that makes Britain appear unwelcoming, racist.” She added that some foreign-born staff now feel unsafe in their daily routines.
Selina Douglas, chief executive of Whittington Health NHS Trust in London, corroborated these concerns, noting that long-serving overseas nurses have faced racial abuse, including incidents of being spat at while commuting. The comments highlight growing alarm over the impact of social hostility on the NHS workforce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment