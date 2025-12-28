Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Soldiers And 15 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,469 (+5) tanks, 23,831 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 35,557 (+15) artillery systems, 1,581 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical UAVs – 96,227 (+688), cruise missiles – 4,136 (+29), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 71,778 (+166), special equipment – 4,029 (+0).
Read also: AFU repel Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, as of 22:00, there were 117 combat clashes on the front line.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment