Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 1,200 Soldiers And 15 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

2025-12-28 02:04:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army also lost 11,469 (+5) tanks, 23,831 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 35,557 (+15) artillery systems, 1,581 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical UAVs – 96,227 (+688), cruise missiles – 4,136 (+29), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 71,778 (+166), special equipment – 4,029 (+0).

Read also: AFU repel Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, as of 22:00, there were 117 combat clashes on the front line.

UkrinForm

Search