Enemy Attacks Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Damaging Homes, School, And Farm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian troops continued their terror in the Nikopol region overnight. They struck the regional center with heavy artillery. Five apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged,” he said.

The enemy attacked the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykiv district with UAVs. Two private homes and a farm were destroyed. A gas pipeline was also hit, Hayvanenko added.

According to him, there were no casualties or injuries.

Enemies strikeregion 485 times in 24 hours

Air defense forces shot down five drones over Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Air Command.

We will remind you that on December 27, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol and three communities in the Nikopo district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, resulting in two people being injured and residential buildings being damaged.